No injuries reported after structure fire in southwest Roanoke Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – No injuries were reported after a structure fire in southwest Roanoke on Monday, Roanoke Fire and EMS said.
According to Roanoke Fire and EMS, crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Hamilton Terrace SW at 6:34 p.m.
Officials say crews operating Engine 8 arrived to report smoke showing from a residence and the incident was upgraded to a working fire.
Firefighters quickly went to work searching the structure and extinguishing the flames. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.