Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple larcenies from vehicles, requesting the public’s assistance

RUSTBURG, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a series of larcenies from motor vehicles that occurred overnight between Wednesday and Thursday in the Concord Estates neighborhood and surrounding areas.

According to officials, deputies responded to multiple reports of thefts and damage from both locked and unlocked vehicles, which are believed to be related. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing several leads and reviewing available evidence to identify the individuals responsible.

The CCSO also issued the following information regarding vehicle break-ins and safety measures the public can take:

Historically, thefts from vehicles tend to rise during the summer months. We urge all residents to remain vigilant and take steps to safeguard their property:

Always lock your vehicles, regardless of location.

Remove valuables or store them out of sight.

Never leave firearms in your vehicle, even if locked.

Report any suspicious activity immediately. Unknown individuals loitering, or vehicles cruising slowly through neighborhoods at night, should not be ignored.

Encourage your friends and neighbors to stay informed about important local alerts by registering for the CCSO CARE Alerts, our community’s notification system. Citizens can register at: https://www.campbellcountyva.gov/list.aspx

The Sheriff’s Office is also requesting residents in the Concord area to review any possible security footage they may have from Wednesday night through early Thursday morning.