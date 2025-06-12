Roanoke Valley SPCA asking for kids to participate in “Paws to Read” program

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley SPCA is asking kids to come and read to the pets.
The “Paws to Read Children’s Reading Program” provides much-needed quiet socialization skills for the SPCA’s cats.
According to RVSPCA, it gives the cats a chance to relax and enjoy a story, animals also make the best judgment-free audience for readers still mastering their skills.
Paws to Read session details
- Children can bring their own favorite books from home or read from our selection of animal stories.
- Duration: 30 minutes
- Availability: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 3:00pm, 4:00pm, or 5:00pm
- Ages: 5+
- Cost: $5 per session
- Each session can accommodate 1 to 2 children. Each child MUST be accompanied by a parent or trusted adult for the duration of the visit.
- Both the child and chaperone are required to watch our orientation video prior to their visit.
