Local News

Roanoke Valley SPCA asking for kids to participate in “Paws to Read” program

(wsls)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley SPCA is asking kids to come and read to the pets.

The “Paws to Read Children’s Reading Program” provides much-needed quiet socialization skills for the SPCA’s cats.

According to RVSPCA, it gives the cats a chance to relax and enjoy a story, animals also make the best judgment-free audience for readers still mastering their skills.

Paws to Read session details

  • Children can bring their own favorite books from home or read from our selection of animal stories.
  • Duration: 30 minutes
  • Availability: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 3:00pm, 4:00pm, or 5:00pm
  • Ages: 5+
  • Cost: $5 per session
  • Each session can accommodate 1 to 2 children. Each child MUST be accompanied by a parent or trusted adult for the duration of the visit.  
  • Both the child and chaperone are required to watch our orientation video prior to their visit.

For more information click here.

