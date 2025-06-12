Roanoke Valley SPCA asking for kids to participate in “Paws to Read” program

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley SPCA is asking kids to come and read to the pets.

The “Paws to Read Children’s Reading Program” provides much-needed quiet socialization skills for the SPCA’s cats.

According to RVSPCA, it gives the cats a chance to relax and enjoy a story, animals also make the best judgment-free audience for readers still mastering their skills.

Paws to Read session details

Children can bring their own favorite books from home or read from our selection of animal stories.

Duration: 30 minutes

Availability: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 3:00pm, 4:00pm, or 5:00pm

Ages: 5+

Cost: $5 per session

Each session can accommodate 1 to 2 children. Each child MUST be accompanied by a parent or trusted adult for the duration of the visit.

Both the child and chaperone are required to watch our orientation video prior to their visit.

