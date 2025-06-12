Stray cat tests positive for rabies in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg City Health Department is urging residents to ensure their pets’ rabies vaccinations are up to date after a stray cat tested positive for rabies.

Authorities reported that the cat attacked a woman on Early Street near Hollins Mill Road in Lynchburg.

If you’ve been exposed to a cat or animal through a bite, scratch, or contact with saliva in this area, you’re advised to consult with your physician and contact the Lynchburg Health Department at 434-477-5921. You may also reach the health department by email at askCVHD@vdh.virginia.gov.

The health department states that the most common source of exposure to rabies is a bite from a rabid animal.

Here’s a breakdown of prevention measures to help prevent the spread of rabies: