Stray cat tests positive for rabies in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg City Health Department is urging residents to ensure their pets’ rabies vaccinations are up to date after a stray cat tested positive for rabies.
Authorities reported that the cat attacked a woman on Early Street near Hollins Mill Road in Lynchburg.
Recommended Videos
If you’ve been exposed to a cat or animal through a bite, scratch, or contact with saliva in this area, you’re advised to consult with your physician and contact the Lynchburg Health Department at 434-477-5921. You may also reach the health department by email at askCVHD@vdh.virginia.gov.
The health department states that the most common source of exposure to rabies is a bite from a rabid animal.
Here’s a breakdown of prevention measures to help prevent the spread of rabies:
- Do not feed stray animals. Avoid wild animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes and skunks. Feed your pets indoors and do not let them wander.
- Teach children to avoid contact with wild animals and pets they are not familiar with.
- Do not handle sick, injured or dead animals. Contact a licensed wildlife rehabber if you have concerns about sick or injured wildlife.
- Keep wild animals out of homes by capping chimneys with screens and blocking openings in attics, cellars and porches. Ensure trash cans have tight-fitting lids.
- Do not try to trap or handle stray and wild animals. If a bat is found indoors and may have had contact with someone, do not release it. Call your local animal control officer or health department to determine if the animal should be picked up and tested for rabies.
- Report all bites to people to the local health department for investigation.