VSP issues CODI alert for missing Roanoke teen

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued a CODI alert for a missing Roanoke teen.

The Roanoke City Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Isabelle Renee Atkins.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said she was last seen on Wednesday at about 9 p.m. on Dale Avenue Southeast in Roanoke City, wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. Police believe she may be traveling on foot.

According to Roanoke Police, Atkins is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She also wears glasses.

This disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety, as determined by the investigating agency. For further information, contact the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212 (24-hour dispatch) or visit vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts/.