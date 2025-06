ROANOKE, Va. – WSLS 10 kicked off it’s 11th Home for good project with Habitat for Humanity Wednesday.

Wednesday marked the ceremonial wall raising. While the house is not ready for move in right now it will be ready by late fall. The Touré family, originally from Liberia, will be moving in at that time — all seven of them.

They will be joining volunteers, sponsors, and Habitat professional builders to do the pounding, measuring, and transforming of the house into a home.