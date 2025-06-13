Gov. Youngkin issues statement ahead of planned statewide protests

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin gestures as he delivers his annual State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly at the Capitol, Jan. 13, 2025 in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, file)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a statement regarding the “No Kings” protests that are set to take place statewide on Saturday. The governor emphasized the rights of free speech and peaceful assembly, but warned that violence and destruction of property will result in arrests. You can read his full statement below:

“There are several planned demonstrations for this weekend. Virginians have a sacred right to free speech and peaceful assembly, but I also want to be very clear: there will be absolutely zero toleration for the destruction of property, looting, vandalism or violence of any kind. Disrupting traffic or distracting drivers is not only unacceptable, but also dangerous. State law enforcement is working closely with our local and federal partners and is prepared to keep the peace and protect people and property in Virginia. Let me be very clear: if you break the law, you will be arrested." Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Hundreds of “No Kings” protests have been planned nationwide, with many set to take place throughout the Commonwealth as well. This comes as a military parade is being held on June 14, which celebrates the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, and also takes place on Flag Day, as well as President Trump’s birthday.