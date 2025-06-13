Keeping pets safe from overheating during the summer months

A worker pets a dog at a center for neutering and vaccinating strays dogs on the outskirts of Rabat, Morocco, Thursday, May 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

As temperatures rise, pet owners should be aware of the risks associated with heat exposure. With summer approaching, it’s crucial to understand how to protect dogs, cats, and our other friends from overheating or getting burned.

The Dangers of Hot Pavement

According to Petplan, pavement can be incredibly dangerous for dogs during the summer months. You can test if the road is too hot by using the “7-second rule,” where all you need to do is rest your hand on the asphalt for seven seconds. If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws. Asphalt can reach dangerously high temperatures, with readings of 125°F when the outside temperature is just 77°F. At 102°F outside, asphalt can soar to 167°F, risking serious burns to your pet’s paws in minutes.

Risks of Leaving Pets in Cars

The ASPCA warns against leaving pets in parked cars, even with the windows cracked. On an 85°F day, the temperature inside a car can reach 102°F within just ten minutes, and within half an hour, it can reach up to 120°F. This rapid increase poses a severe risk of heatstroke for all animals.

Local laws often prohibit leaving pets unattended in vehicles, and violators may face legal consequences. If you see an animal trapped in a hot car, the ASPCA advises staying with the vehicle and calling for assistance.

Recognizing overheating and heatstroke in dogs

Once a dog’s body temperature reaches 104°F, it can overheat, resulting in a medical emergency. Here are some of the signs of heatstroke in dogs, according to PetMD:

Excessive panting

Reddened gums /mucous membranes

Tachycardia (fast heart rate)

Dehydration

Elevated temperature (104 F and above)

Vomiting (with or without blood)

Diarrhea (with or without blood)

Disorientation/stumbling

Weakness/ collapse

Seizures/death

If left untreated, heat stroke can lead to severe complications, including organ failure and even death.

If you’re concerned that your dog or pet is experiencing heat stroke, it is recommended that you call a vet immediately. It is also important that your pet cools down before arriving by moving them to a cool room, preferably with a fan. Drape towels wet with room temperature water over your pet, and ensure they have water nearby. Do not use ice or extremely cold methods of cooling down your dog, as the shock may harm them as well.