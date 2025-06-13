Mountain Lake Lodge set to showcase SAVOR event

PEMBROKE, Va. – Mountain Lake Lodge is showcasing SAVOR: Chefs, Farmers & Friends on Saturday, June 14!

Mountain Lake Lodge will be highlighting the culinary scene of Southwest Virginia with various vendors, farmers, and chefs set to attend. Some of the celebrity chefs that will attend will include:

Chef John Park

Head Chef Robert Cooper

Chef Quincy Randolph

Executive Chef Dr. Mae Hey

Executive Chef Justin Bailey

Chef Bryn McDaniel

Chef Travis Milton

The event will be held at 115 Hotel Circle, Pembroke, VA, on Saturday, June 14, from 12 to 4 p.m. You can find tickets to the event here.