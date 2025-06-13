Skip to main content
Local News

Mountain Lake Lodge set to showcase SAVOR event

PEMBROKE, Va. – Mountain Lake Lodge is showcasing SAVOR: Chefs, Farmers & Friends on Saturday, June 14!

Mountain Lake Lodge will be highlighting the culinary scene of Southwest Virginia with various vendors, farmers, and chefs set to attend. Some of the celebrity chefs that will attend will include:

  • Chef John Park
  • Head Chef Robert Cooper
  • Chef Quincy Randolph
  • Executive Chef Dr. Mae Hey
  • Executive Chef Justin Bailey
  • Chef Bryn McDaniel
  • Chef Travis Milton

The event will be held at 115 Hotel Circle, Pembroke, VA, on Saturday, June 14, from 12 to 4 p.m. You can find tickets to the event here.

