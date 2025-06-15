Man Injured in Lynchburg Shooting

Lynchburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night in the 1600 block of 12th Street.

LYNCHBURG, VA – Lynchburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night in the 1600 block of 12th Street.

Officers were called to the scene around 10:56 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Investigators say someone in one vehicle shot into another. A man was grazed by a bullet, taken to the hospital, and later released.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and say there’s no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Owen at (434) 455-6157 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at P3Tips.com, through the P3 Tips app, or by texting CVCS to 738477.