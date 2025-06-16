Drivers fear increasing gas prices in Southwest Virginia

The national average price for regular gas sits at $3.21 per gallon. However, that price is expected to go up as a result of Israel’s June 13 attack on Iran.

With crude oil prices surging, some U.S. markets are already seeing prices jump at the pump due to wholesale gasoline price hikes. Some local drivers are speculating that higher prices could impact summer plans.

“It’s definitely going to be a concern with gas prices rising, I think some people will have to change their plans to potentially do more things in town to combat the gas prices. Because they are definitely going up if we look at it right now they are closer to three dollars and if you look at four years ago or eight years ago even, they used to be significantly lower.” Arpit Soni, Driver

There is some comfort for consumers as American refiners have dramatically raised capacity usage to 94.3%, and summer gasoline demand looks to be well supplied.