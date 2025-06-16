Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office asking public to share thoughts ahead of accreditation

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to share their thoughts as they are seeking accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to “share their thoughts, offer commendations, or provide any other relevant information that could assist in the accreditation process.” You can submit comments here.

The accreditation from CALEA would be an accomplishment for the Sheriff’s Office, signifying their high law enforcement standards for the area.