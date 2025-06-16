Southside House of Delegates race draws interest from both Democrats, Republicans

House District 49 is one of only two delegate races in the state that feature primaries among both Democrats and Republicans.

The Danville-centered district includes portions of Pittsylvania and Halifax counties.

Republican Del. Danny Marshall is retiring after representing the area in Richmond for more than two decades and the GOP is seeking to hold onto the seat.

The Virginia Public Access Project rates the district as lean Republican, which means Democrats feel they still have a chance in November.

Dr. Gary Miller is the leading Democratic candidate. The longtime cardiologist is also on the Danville City Council. He cites economic development and improving access to health care as key issues.

“I’m interested in working with the other side of the aisle, not against them. I hear that complaint a lot from people, that the parties spend so much time fighting, they forget who they’re representing. So once the election’s over, we should be working together to help the public, not fighting and bickering amongst ourselves,” he said.

Democrat Jasmine Lipscomb served in the Marines and cited her life experience as a single mother in understanding what voters are going through on issues like health care. She sought to run in 2023 but failed to make the ballot.

“I served my country. I am here with the people. I know what it’s like to be in the trenches. I know what it’s like to need the resources that we are advocating for,” Lipscomb said.

Republican Vanessa Reynolds Scearce is a longtime community leader who worked in the financial services industry. She cited workforce development and safe communities as key issues.

“I’m your conservative choice for community engagement, for conservative community service. That’s what I’ve done in the area my entire life, and I would like to make serving the community my full-time job,” Scearce said.

Republican candidate and Danville City Council member Madison Whittle did not respond to a request for comment on the race but has been active on social media. The real estate developer has the endorsement of outgoing Del. Danny Marshall.

“This is our chance to send a true conservative to Richmond who will fight for what matters: lower taxes, gun rights, safe communities, the unborn,” Whittle said in a Facebook post urging people get to the polls.

Democrats are seeking to expand their narrow 51-49 edge in the House of Delegates and see races like this one as a chance to expand their map.

“That’s a district that on paper I think is definitely a Republican-leaning district. I think Donald Trump won it by high single digits. You know, the Democrats don’t currently hold any seats like that in the House of Delegates,” said Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.

He said a lot depends on factors outside of the district, including whether Democrats can prevail in the November gubernatorial matchup between Abigail Spanberger and Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.

“If the governor’s race really goes their way and they catch some breaks, you know maybe they could put districts like that in play. But if they’re winning that one, they would probably be building a very significant majority much larger than the small one they have now,” Kondik said.

He said Democrats are also eyeing other seats in the fall, including House District 41, which covers portions of Blacksburg and Roanoke County.

That race will feature a rematch between Republican Del. Chris Obenshain and Democrat Lily Franklin. Obenshain narrowly beat Franklin in 2023.