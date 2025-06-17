Arrest warrants issued, man sought, after Henry County bomb threat investigation

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it had issued arrest warrants for a man who sent a bomb threat to a Dollar General store.

According to HCSO, officials responded to reports of a bomb threat at the Dollar General located in the 2600 block of Greensboro Road. Upon arrival, deputies immediately began evacuating the store, and in conjunction with the VSP, after a thorough search, no explosive devices or suspicious items were found.

HCSO said that after an investigation warrants were obtained for Robert Stockton Jr. for Threats to Bomb or Burn. Anyone with information of the whearabouts of Stockton is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463 (63-CRIME). Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a cash reward