CRAIG CO., Va. – The Craig County New Castle Volunteer Fire Department announced Monday evening that crews were currently evacuating occupants from Camp Easterseal.

Officials say units were dispatched to assist VDOT with a tree removal at 6:12 p.m. Upon assisting with the removal, the call was upgraded to begin evacuations of the camp. In a social media post at 9 p.m., the department said evacuations were ongoing.