Lynchburg Police investigating shots-fired incident which occurred downtown Sunday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Tuesday that it was investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred during the early morning hours Sunday.

According to officials, the LPD was conducting a directed patrol in the area of 13th Street and Commerce Street due to a large crowd gathered near the El Gordo Food Truck.

While officers were present in the area, multiple gunshots were heard in the 1300 block of Main Street. Officers quickly responded and initiated a brief foot pursuit of two individuals believed to be involved. Police say several cartridge casings were located in the area.

Following an initial investigation, no firearm was recovered, and no further evidence was found to link the two individuals to the shooting, and both were released.

Police say that at the same time, the crowd became increasingly disorderly as the shooting incident unfolded, and to ensure public safety and restore order, police deployed OC spray to disperse the crowd.

The shots fired incident remains under investigation.