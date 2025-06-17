Man arrested, charged for allegedly threatening Danville animal shelter over the phone

DANVILLE, Va. – A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening Danville Area Humane Society Virginia over the phone, according to the police department.

On June 12, the Danville Police Department responded to a call at 996 South Boston Road, where an employee reported that a caller threatened to burn the facility.

The victim identified the caller as 74-year-old James Magistro of Danville. He was arrested two days later, on June 14, and charged with making a threat to burn or bomb the facility.

In response to the incident, the animal shelter addressed the situation in a Facebook post, stating, “We will continue to do everything in our power to keep the shelter a safe place.”