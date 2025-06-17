One rescued from vehicle trapped in floodwaters in Callaway

One person was rescued from a vehicle trapped in floodwaters just moments before it was swept away by the current, according to the Callaway Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department responded to the call at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of Callaway Road, where floodwaters from recent rains had overtaken the roadway.

Crews quickly sprang into action, using rescue tactics to safely remove the individual from the vehicle. Franklin County Fire & EMS evaluated the victim on the scene, and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

“We also want to thank the Standing Watch - Office of the Sheriff, Franklin County, Va telecommunications dispatchers for their quick actions in helping to pinpoint the location of the individual," the fire department said. “This rescue shows the power of teamwork across agencies to save lives.”

Authorities urge drivers to exercise caution while traveling, as several roadways remain submerged and additional rainfall is expected.