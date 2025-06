VINTON, Va. – Heading to W.E. Cundiff Elementary in Vinton to vote in the Virginia Primary Election? Make sure to use the second entrance from Hardy Road, due to ongoing construction, if you’re coming from the Vinton Kroger and just before McDonald Street.

Authorities said to follow the driveway around the cafeteria/gymnasium.

Recommended Videos

Look for posted signage to guide you, and remember that curbside voting is also available.