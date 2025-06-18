Sheetz set to hold hiring event for Roanoke truck drivers

ROANOKE, Va. – Dust off those resumes! Sheetz is set to hold a hiring event for petroleum truck drivers in Roanoke.

The event will be held on Wednesday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 6626 Thirlane Road in Northwest Roanoke.

Recommended Videos

The company is looking for people with at least four years of verifiable tractor-trailer experience and at least 260,000 miles driven. There will be on-the-spot interviews.

You’re encouraged to apply online, but you can still show up without submitting an application in advance.