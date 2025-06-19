‘Freedom Wasn’t Denied’: Hope at Clifton Forge Juneteenth Gathering

CLIFTON FORGE, VA – In Clifton Forge, the sound of freedom rings loud and clear through music, memories, and a powerful message about the past.

This Juneteenth, the town turned out to honor the end of slavery in the U.S. — and to reflect on how far the country has come, and how far it still has to go.

“July 4, 1776, that wasn’t our emancipation day. As a matter of fact, Frederick Douglass once said, ‘What is the Fourth of July to a slave?’ speaker Diane Laws said.

At 80 years old, Diane Laws stood before the crowd and shared what she called ‘Voices of the Past.’ A reminder that Juneteenth isn’t just a celebration — it’s a responsibility.

“They need to know how they relate to these people from the past, so they can have a better idea of the future,” Laws said.

From history lessons to hope for tomorrow — co-chair Lamona West says this year’s Juneteenth celebration was about more than just gathering.

“Hopefully we will make continued progress, and make more rapid and speedy progress, and continue to build unity and community,” West said.

And at the heart of it all — education. Organizers say teaching Juneteenth, especially to young people, is essential to understanding the full story of America.

“The young people need to grow up knowing that Black history is American history. They need to know what direction they’re headed in,” Laws said.

One speaker put it plainly — freedom wasn’t denied, but delayed. And that’s why gatherings like this matter — to honor the struggle, and to keep moving forward.

“Sometimes that’s kind of how things work. That’s how blessings go as well. Sometimes they’re coming and we know it’s coming. It’s not denied, it’s not that it’s never going to happen, it’s just taking its time,” West said.