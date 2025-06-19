Grand opening of Ollie’s in Galax brings jobs, bargains

GALAX, Va. – Bargain shoppers in Galax, Virginia, have a new destination for unbeatable deals with the grand opening of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. The store officially opened its doors on Thursday, June 19, at 9 a.m., located off East Stuart Drive next to Hobby Lobby in the former Big Lots space.

Ollie’s is renowned for offering brand-name closeouts at prices up to 70% lower than traditional retail stores. Customers can expect to find a wide variety of products, including books, flooring, food, housewares, toys, electronics and health and beauty items.

“We are excited to open our 28th store in the great state of Virginia where the folks have been so good to us,” said Eric van der Valk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. “With so many great deals, we’re thrilled to provide shoppers in Galax and its surrounding areas with a treasure hunt experience where they can find a huge selection of brand-name merchandise at up to 70% off the fancy stores’ prices every day.”

The new store is expected to create approximately 50 to 60 jobs for the local community, ranging from cashiers to assistant managers. Ollie’s currently employs over 12,000 associates across its network of stores.

For more information about Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, visit www.ollies.com or follow them on Facebook.