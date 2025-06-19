Man arrested in Lynchburg following shots fired into the air incident

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was arrested in Lynchburg following a domestic incident that led to the suspect firing multiple rounds into the air, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they responded to reports of a domestic incident involving a firearm at the 900 block of Pierce Street around 6:23 p.m. on Saturday. They were told a man brandished a firearm at his girlfriend and her children, fired multiple rounds into the air, and fled the scene before officers arrived.

Authorities said officers executed a search warrant at a residence on the 900 block of Pierce Street, but the suspect was not found at that time. After a several-day investigation, officers said they located the suspect on Wednesday. He was identified as 35-year-old Keenan Perkins. He has been charged with the following:

Willfully discharging firearms in public places

Assault and battery

Brandishing a firearm or similar object

Possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Perkins is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg.