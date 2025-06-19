Plans under consideration for dam renovations in Troutville

A long controversial dam is seeing renewed efforts at revitalization. The dam at Rainbow Forest Lake in Troutville has been a staple of the community, with its construction being finished back in 1965.

The dam has been out of compliance since 2008. It’s prompted concerns that it could fail during past heavy rainstorms, including the ones back in February.

This isn’t the first time the dam has come under scrutiny. The lake behind the dam was forced to be drained back in 2011, also because of issues with the dam.

The community gathered at the Rainbow Lake Community Center on June 12 to discuss the future plans for the dam and dispel any rumors surrounding it.