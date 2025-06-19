Town of Marion names new Police Chief

MARION, Va. – The Marion Town Council announced that they had named Marion native Kevin Testerman as the town’s newest police chief.

Testerman’s first job was working as a summer staffer for the Marion Public Works department in high school. “I started painting curbs, picking up roadside trash, and mowing,” said Testerman.

Testerman has been a police officer since 2001, following several jobs. He left Marion to join the Chilhowie Police Department in 2007, where on his third day on the job, encountered a near-fatal shooting. In 2001, Testerman returned to his roots as a patrolman for Marion, instrumental in starting the bicycle patrol. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2014, and Lieutenant in 2023 under then-chief John Clair.

Officials say Testerman brings nearly 25 years of experience to the job and holds numerous awards and certificates including being a Certified Instructor.