160 years since Booker T. Washington’s emancipation honored in Franklin County this weekend

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – This weekend, a historic milestone is being honored in Franklin County. The Booker T. Washington National Monument is commemorating 160 years since his emancipation. The event showcases how the monument is bringing Washington’s story to life through reflection, music, and education.

“Those who forget history are destined to repeat it,” said Stephanie Cox, a visitor to the monument.

The message echoes throughout the Booker T. Washington National Monument, where history is not only remembered but brought to life as the community commemorates 160 years since Washington’s emancipation.

Jim Bailey, superintendent of the Booker T. Washington Monument, remarked, “This is the birthplace of Booker T. Washington. Franklin County, Virginia, can claim one of the most famous Americans in our history, and a hundred years after he was born in 1956, Congress recognized that by creating this as a national monument.”

For those walking these grounds, it’s an opportunity to learn, reflect, and understand the path from slavery to leadership.

“This is a great extension of what John and I continue to learn and just appreciate what people went through and those journeys and how people overcame a lot of difficult circumstances, and it’s inspiring,” a visitor shared.

Eleven new educational signs have been placed around the park, sharing Washington’s early years and how his time on the Burroughs plantation shaped his vision for education and leadership.

Washington’s contributions as a pioneering educator and leader go far beyond the history books.

“Coming to a park like this, engaging in a concert, going on these ranger programs helps you connect to the site and the history, and in doing that, you realize that 160 years is actually a very short timeframe,” Bailey added.

Dr. Barbara Board, president of Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument, emphasized the importance of these moments. “To walk through the park and hear people hear about the story of Booker and the conditions that he began his life under and to hear the path he took for his life and the contribution he made and hear people just absorb his story… I’m going to be honest, it’s touching.”

All programs this weekend are free and open to the public. Organizers say it’s a way to honor Booker T. Washington’s enduring legacy and to keep the conversation alive for the next generation. For more information on the event, visit NPS Special Events.