AAA predicts 72.2 million Americans will travel for Independence Day

ROANOKE, Va. – More than 70 million Americans are expected to travel for the 4th of July this year, according to AAA.

AAA estimates that 72.2 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home from June 28 to July 6 and 2.1 million of those travelers will be from Virginia. This year’s forecast is 2% higher than the holiday last year.

“While economic uncertainties continue to be on the minds of many Americans, those concerns do not seem to be hindering travel,” says Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson. “Americans are continuing to make travel a priority and Independence Day is no exception.”

AAA projects 61.6 million people will travel by car, a 2.2% increase over last year, and the highest volume on record. This Independence Day holiday period is expected to see an additional 1.3 million road travelers compared to 2024.

Experts expect July 2 and July 6 will be the busiest travel days on the road and afternoon hours will be the most congested.

The Independence Day holiday travel period is defined as the nine-day period from Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 6. Historically, this holiday period included only one weekend. The expanded travel window was instituted starting in 2024 with historical results calculated back to 2019 using the new nine-day period.