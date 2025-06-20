Health officials urge caution after rabid fox found in Patrick County

SPENCER, Va. – A fox found on June 16 in the 500 block of Virginia NC Road in Spencer has tested positive for the rabies virus, prompting health officials to issue a warning to the community.

Residents who may have had any exposure to the animal—such as bites, scratches, or contact with saliva through open wounds or mucous membranes—are urged to contact the Patrick County Health Department. Additionally, any direct contact between pets and the rabid animal should be reported to Patrick County Animal Control at (276) 694-3161.

This incident serves as a reminder that rabies is present in Virginia’s wildlife, including bats, raccoons, foxes and skunks, which can sometimes infect domestic animals like dogs and cats. Rabies is a viral disease that attacks the nervous system and is fatal without proper medical care following exposure.

The West Piedmont Health District emphasizes the importance of following rabies prevention guidelines:

If your pet or livestock has been in contact with a potentially rabid animal, check for injuries and contact local animal control.

Seek medical treatment immediately for any animal bites to ensure timely evaluation and treatment.

Treat all animal exposures seriously and avoid approaching wild animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes or skunks. For assistance with wild animals, contact the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources at (804) 367-1000 or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Report stray domestic animals, particularly those that appear ill or injured, to local animal control authorities.

Ensure that your veterinarian vaccinates your dogs, cats, ferrets, and selected livestock, keeping vaccinations up to date. Virginia law mandates that all dogs and cats over four months old must be vaccinated against rabies.

Confine pets and livestock to your property and securely seal garbage containers with lids.

If bitten by a wild or stray animal, wash the wound thoroughly with warm, soapy water and contact animal control, your healthcare provider, or the health department for further recommendations.

For more information about rabies, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website at vdh.virginia.gov.