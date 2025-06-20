Natural Bridge State Park earns Nature Explore Classroom certification

(Photo courtesy of Virginia Department of Conservation & Recreation 2025, All Rights Reserved.)

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. – Natural Bridge State Park’s Children’s Discovery Area has achieved certification as a Nature Explore Classroom, joining a select group of outdoor learning environments recognized nationwide for their quality, creativity and engagement.

Situated along the scenic Skyline Trail, the Children’s Discovery Area has long been a favorite for families visiting the park. It features the interactive Kids in Parks Track Trail and an immersive play space designed with natural materials, providing dynamic, hands-on learning experiences.

The certification, awarded by the Nature Explore program—a division of the nonprofit Dimensions Educational Research Foundation—indicates that the Children’s Discovery Area meets stringent standards in design, maintenance, staff training and family involvement.

Natural Bridge State Park is the second Virginia State Park to earn this certification. Sky Meadows State Park’s Children’s Discovery Area received its Nature Explore Classroom designation in 2018.

“Achieving Nature Explore Classroom certification reflects our commitment to providing high-quality, nature-based learning experiences for children,” said Park Manager Jim Jones. “This thoughtfully designed space is more than just a natural play area; it’s a place where kids can connect with the outdoors and families can make memories.”

The Children’s Discovery Area opened in October 2020. Its development was made possible through the support of several organizations, including Advanced Drainage Systems, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, Claytor Nature Center, Dominion Power, the Friends of Natural Bridge State Park, the Garden Club of Virginia, Lowe’s and The Freedom Food Festival.

To access the Children’s Discovery Area, guests should park at the Skyline Trailhead, where a standard parking fee of $5 per car applies.

For more information about the Nature Explore Classroom at the Children’s Discovery Area, visit the Nature Explore website.

To learn more about Natural Bridge State Park, click here.