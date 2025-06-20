Virginia DWR promoting boating safety with Operation Dry Water

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is reminding people to stay sober and always wear a lifejacket when boating this summer season.

Virginia DWR has emphasized that, just like driving any vehicle, alcohol can impair your judgment, balance, vision, and reaction time, which can lead to dangerous scenarios for both passengers and drivers. The DWR has also said that sun, wind, noise, vibration, and motion can all intensify the effects of alcohol and other drugs.

Recommended Videos

In 2024, Operation Dry Water held an enhanced enforcement weekend, where they did the following:

arrested three individuals for boating under the influence

issued 216 citations for other boating violations

gave 283 verbal warnings

spoke to over 3,000 boaters and offered guidance and education on safe boating practices

“So far this year four people have lost their lives, and 13 people have been injured in boating related incidents on Virginia waters. Help us ensure the waterways are safe this holiday weekend and all summer long by always designating a sober operator, wearing your lifejacket, and being aware of your surroundings at all times.” Ryan Shuler, DWR Major

When planning any trip out on the water, be sure to know the upcoming weather forecast, and let someone know when you expect to return.

You can learn more about boating and its laws here.