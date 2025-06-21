2025 Roanoke Pride March held in Downtown Roanoke

(Copyright 2025 by Roanoke Diversity Center - All rights reserved.)

Promotional image for the Roanoke Pride March.

ROANOKE, Va. – The annual Roanoke Pride March was held in Downtown Roanoke on Saturday.

The event featured plenty of participants who marched from Elmwood Art Walk to Historic Market Square with customized signs, flags, and banners.

The event was sponsored by the Roanoke Diversity Center. City Councilman Peter Volosin and Roanoke Mayor Joe Cobb were also in attendance.

The march also doubled as a protest, as marchers looked to spread the message of LGTBQIA+ acceptance.

