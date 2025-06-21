Man dead after two-vehicle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Blue Ridge Parkway on Friday, Blue Ridge Parkway External Affairs Office said.

The National Park Service said they received reports of a motor vehicle accident near milepost 126 of the Blue Ridge Parkway around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. NPS Law Enforcement rangers, Roanoke County EMS, local fire responders, and police personnel responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, authorities found a motorcycle rider, identified as 44-year-old William Greer, dead at the scene. After a preliminary investigation, authorities found Greer was likely traveling northbound when he struck a car that was turning left into an overlook. The driver and passenger in the car only sustained minor injuries.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.