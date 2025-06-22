10 News Political Analyst breaks down the response to strikes on Iran

ROANOKE, Va. – The U.S. Military’s strikes on Iran drew criticism from lawmakers, including Virginia’s two U.S. Senators.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., called the strikes unconstitutional, saying the U.S. should not be at war without congressional approval. 10 News political analyst Ed Lynch believes the president likely won’t seek that approval because he doesn’t see it as a long-term campaign.

He also expects criticism of the strikes from Democrats will likely continue.

“Since all intelligence is open to interpretation, any of his critics who are determined to criticize him and determined to oppose him can say, ‘It’s not enough, it’s not clear.’ It usually isn’t; presidents have to make a call sometimes.” Dr. Ed Lynch, 10 News political analyst

Sen. Kaine expects the Senate will vote on a resolution on Iran later this week.

