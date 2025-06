ALTAVISTA, Va. – Altavista Police Department said on Saturday that they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects following a larceny that occurred in Altavista.

APD said that anyone with information on these two should contact the Altavista Police Department at 434-369-7425, Campbell County Dispatch at 434-332-9574, or send the authorities a private message on their Facebook account.

Two suspects saught following Altavista larceny. (Copyright 2025 by Altavista Police Department - All rights reserved.)

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.