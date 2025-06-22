Bedford YMCA honors founding member Judge Wallace

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford YMCA honored the legacy and trailblazing nature of Judge Phillip Wallace by christening the Wallace Early Learning Center in his honor.

His fellow board members spoke about him during the ceremony, while a reception was held in the Early Learning Center.

“He will often say to people that listen to him that I am the face of the [YMCA],” Bedford Area Family YMCA CEO Mary Jo Boone said. “I might be the face of the [YMCA], but here is the heart and soul, right here.”

Judge Wallace was a founding member of the Bedford YMCA in 1978. Wallace says he was practically raised in the YMCA back in his hometown of Louisville.

“I learned to swim there. They had a debate club. They had a chess club. I participated in all of those things and I thoroughly enjoyed it,” Judge Wallace said. “So I felt that the local community should have their own YMCA.”

When he arrived in Bedford, it was these childhood memories and lessons that influenced his drive to bring “The Y” to his new home.

“We designed all of our programming and services in such a way as to enhance life skills and reach people to have healthy minds, body and spirits,” Judge Wallace said.

If you ask Judge Wallace, he wasn’t the only one deserving of honors.

“There are a lot of people that could be being honored for a lot of work that went into this YMCA,” Judge Wallace said. “It is truly a community YMCA.”

He mentions Jim Rains as a man who had a significant influence on bringing the YMCA to Bedford. Wallace recalled a time when they scheduled a meeting and nobody showed up, leaving him feeling discouraged.

“Jim put his arm around me and said ‘Phil, as long as there is one voice in this community that’s asking for and demanding a YMCA, it will happen,’” Judge Wallace said. “And I took that to heart.”

Judge Wallace says that he will continue to help out the Bedford YMCA, including their efforts to expand their programming and services.