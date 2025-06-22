“Traditional Medicinals” set to bring over 50 jobs to Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Dozens of new jobs are coming to Franklin County after a bit of a delay.

Traditional Medicinals, a California-based medicinal tea company, will launch its East Coast operations at the Summit View Business Park.

It promises to bring a $47 million investment to the county, with 57 new jobs with an average salary of more than $70,000 a year.

The Board of Supervisors voted last week to approve incentives for the company.

“The intent of the park is to increase economic opportunity for the community and it’s companies like Traditional Medicinals choosing to make investments in Franklin County that allow that to happen.” Dani Poe, Director of Economic Development in Franklin County

Traditional Medicinals first announced its plans in January 2020. A groundbreaking will be scheduled in the coming weeks, with the construction expected to be completed next year.