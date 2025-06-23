Skip to main content
Elderly woman dead following two-vehicle crash in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – An elderly woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Amherst County on Thursday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, a Nissan was heading east on Amelon Expressway when it was struck by a Lexus that did not yield at a stop sign. The Nissan went off the left side of the road and into a treeline.

Authorities said the driver of the Nissan was identified as 91-year-old Deion Taliaferro. Following the crash, she was taken to a hospital where, sadly, she succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities said the 17-year-old driver of the Lexus was uninjured and charged with failure to yield the right of way.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

