Man dead following two-vehicle crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Henry County last week, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said a crash occurred around 8:20 p.m. on June 18 on A.L. Philpott Highway, just east of G.W. Drive. An investigation found that an Acura was making a left turn on A.L. Philpott Highway when it was struck in the rear by a motorcycle traveling over the speed limit.

Authorities said the driver of the Acura was uninjured, and the rider of the Honda was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on June 22. The motorcyclist was identified as 58-year-old James Johns.

No charges are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.