Virginia Department of Health changes how it tests for Harmful Algal Blooms

BEDFORD CO., Va. – One of Virginia’s most popular summer destinations is facing a change that could impact public health.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is changing how it tests for Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) at lakes across the Commonwealth, including Smith Mountain Lake. The new method will focus only on testing for toxicity—not cell concentrations of cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae.

“We’re losing half the ability to understand what’s happening in the water,” said Keri Green, vice president of the Smith Mountain Lake Association and chair of the Lake Quality Council.

Green said the 2023 swimming advisory issued for the entire Blackwater Arm of the lake was based on high cell counts, not the presence of toxins. Under the new system, similar conditions may not trigger the same warnings.

“If you’re not testing for it, you’re not going to find it. And it’s good information for us to have,” Green said.

VDH officials say the shift is based on new federal guidance, national trends, and years of data.

“What we found was that the cell counts weren’t indicative of toxins,” said Danielle Schools with VDH.

Schools emphasized the department’s goal remains protecting public health.

“There is a risk to anyone when they enter a natural water body,” she said. “As far as, is this change less protective of public health? No.”

Both Schools and Green agree on one thing—recognizing suspicious water conditions is key. Discolored water, surface scum, or foul odors could indicate a problem.

“When in doubt, stay out,” Schools said.

“Nobody can close the lake. Nobody can put up a big stop sign or a chain around the lake,” Green added. “So how do we educate the public about what the real risk is? And if we don’t know the cell concentration, we don’t know the real risk.”

Current water quality at Smith Mountain Lake remains excellent. Still, local groups and homeowners say they’ll continue volunteer testing to help fill the gap.

Suspected harmful algal blooms can be reported to VDH online.