VSP investigating train derailment in Augusta County Monday

No injuries have been reported

AUGUSTA CO., Va. – The Virginia State Police is currently investigating a train derailment in Augusta County that occurred Monday afternoon.

According to officials, the derailment occurred a mile and a half north of Dooms Crossing Road in Augusta County at approximately 1:57 p.m.

The train was a northbound Norfolk Southern train with approximately 96 cars. 15 of the cars derailed and seven were carrying hydrochloric acid, but there was no leak of hazardous material according to VSP.

No injuries were reported and Norfolk Southern has been made aware of the derailment.

