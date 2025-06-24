Invasive lanternflies remain a nuisance throughout Virginia

Spotted lanternflies go through several phases, first resembling spotted beetles before morphing into their adult form. Photo courtesy of Penn State University College of Agricultural Sciences.

Multiple outlets have reported on a resurgence of the invasive species known as lanternflies, also referred to as the spotted lanternfly nymph. However, there are several ways to deal with these pests.

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that was accidentally introduced to the United States about a decade ago. Native to parts of China and Vietnam, they are identifiable by their distinctive chunky appearance, black head, speckled gray forewings, and bright red hindwings.

It is speculated that the spotted lanternfly entered the U.S. while still in egg form through shipping containers. They were first spotted in Pennsylvania in 2014, and upon their arrival, they took advantage of the climate and food resources. Additionally, since the spotted lanternfly currently lacks natural predators, they can spread rapidly; they are now found in 18 states throughout the eastern U.S. and as far west as Illinois.

The spotted lanternfly poses a threat to trees and crops, particularly grapevines, fruit orchards, and hardwood forests. When feeding, the spotted lanternfly secretes a sticky, sugary substance called “honeydew” that causes mold and weakens the plant, ultimately threatening other plants in the surrounding area.

This honeydew also attracts other pests like ants and rodents, promoting mold and fungal growth on plants. What’s worse is that these lanternflies travel in clusters of 30 to 50 bugs. If one lanternfly can damage a plant, an entire cluster can surely kill it.

So, how do we deal with this issue? Recently, the Department of Agriculture, along with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, has strongly suggested the termination of lanternflies. Many states recommend catching them in bottles or baggies and sealing them away or simply squashing them.

It is also crucial to destroy their eggs, which are “wide, shiny, and grayish-brown in color when fresh” and “weather to a flat gray-brown color with age,” according to Virginia Cooperative Extension.

Although extreme, researchers assure that the pest’s rapid spread leaves few other options. Aside from humans, native spined soldier bugs and mantises may help quell the long-standing problem of the lanternfly, despite the fact that there are no natural predators for the spotted lanternfly.

Here are a few helpful tips to deal with lanternflies:

If you live in an area where lanternflies have been found, routinely inspect outdoor items and furniture for egg masses.

Seal entry points to your home, place tarps or meshes over plants that could be vulnerable to the voracious nature of the lanternfly.

Report sightings to your local government or your state’s Department of Agriculture or Natural Resources.

For more tips and to learn more about lanternflies, visit the Virginia Cooperative Extension.