“It’s Burning Up Out Here”: Roanoke Residents and Doctors Respond to Spike in Heat-Related ER Visits

As extreme heat grips Roanoke this week, emergency rooms across Virginia are reporting a sharp rise in heat-related illnesses. Local residents say they’re doing their best to stay cool, but for many, the conditions are unbearable.

“I just walked to the store. It’s burning up out here,” said Jeffrey Jones, a Roanoke resident. “And I don’t know what imma do. I got to get inside. I’m burning up, I’m about to fall out, out here.”

Jones isn’t alone in his concern. According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), from May 1 to June 23, there were nearly 900 emergency department visits for heat-related illnesses, more than 200 cases above the year-to-date average.

Local seniors say they’re taking extra precautions. Sadie Gordon, 77, told 10 News: “I do drink a lot of water, I didn’t used to drink as much, but I drink more now than I used to. And I guess for an old lady like me, I guess I’m doing pretty good.”

Barbara James, 80, said she only ventures outdoors during safer times of day. “With the humidity, heat, and asthma, in this direct sun is about the worst place to be,” she said. “Very late in the evening I might sit on my front porch at home to make sure I at least get some fresh air, but not the hottest.”

Dr. Stephanie Lareau, an emergency medicine physician at Carilion Clinic, confirmed her department has seen an uptick in heat-related ER visits. “The biggest thing is being prepared, trying to stay out of the heat if you can, staying hydrated, and really watching out for children and older people because they’re more susceptible to heat-related illnesses,” she said.

If someone is showing symptoms of heat-related illness, Dr. Lareau emphasized the importance of acting quickly: “The fastest and most effective way to cool someone is to immerse them in cold water. So, if you have a creek, a pool, a water bucket, something like that, try to get them in there, getting them cool and getting them in the shade are the first things you can do. If they’re starting to not act like themselves, that’s an emergency called heat stroke. And at that point, you definitely want to activate 911.”

She also adds, “while you’re waiting for 911, anything you can do to prevent them from getting hotter or start the cooling process is really important. So cool towels, rags, fanning them, all those sort of things will definitely help.”

Men, especially those in construction, landscaping, or other physically demanding outdoor jobs, are being disproportionately affected. According to VDH, 62% of recent ER visits for heat illness were male.

“Watching for signs and symptoms of heat stroke or heat-related illness among your coworkers and reminding them to get out of the heat is important,” Dr. Lareau said.

Health experts also recommend checking on your most vulnerable neighbors during heat waves, including seniors, children, and anyone without reliable air conditioning. They also advise using public cooling stations when outdoors and taking regular breaks if you work outside.

As temperatures continue to soar, residents like Gordon encourage others to take the heat seriously. “If you’re sittin’ in this sun, you’ll probably cook,” she said, “so I don’t get in the sun because of that.”