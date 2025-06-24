WATCH: Abigail Spanberger hits campaign trail in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – The Democratic nominee for governor, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, is hitting the road for “Span Virginia,” an eight-day bus tour reaching all corners of the commonwealth.

Included in the stops Spanberger is making are Roanoke and Lynchburg.

“It’s about getting out, listening to people, talking about the issues that matter to them,” Spanberger said. “Focused on so many things that are their priorities.”

Republican candidate and current Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is also in the race.

In November, Virginians will vote for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and all 100 seats in the lower house of the legislature. Early, in-person voting begins Sept. 19 and runs through Nov. 1.