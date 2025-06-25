Henry County moves to demolish 39 blighted properties as part of beautification effort

HENRY CO., Va. – Henry County officials announced Tuesday that the county was launching an extensive beautification effort following a $390,000 investment by the Board of Supervisors to demolish 39 unsafe structures scattered through the area.

The county said in addition to the structures scheduled for demolition, enforcement actions will be taken on nine other properties in need of remediation.

Funding for the project will come from reserves used to help balance the county’s current year budget. While the updated comprehensive plan has yet to be finalized, preliminary data reflected a desire from citizens to see more action taken against unkempt and deteriorating properties.

“We’ve heard loud and clear from our citizens that blighted and unkept properties are a concern, and this action shows that we’re not just listening but we’re doing the legwork to respond,” said Jim Adams, Chairman of the Board. “While the Board has long recognized these issues, the feedback we received through the comprehensive planning process helped reinforce the need to prioritize this effort and commit the necessary resources. We approached this carefully, following the proper process and respecting property rights, to ensure we’re making a decision that benefits the entire community.”

Officials said that when citizens were polled on the statement “Properties in Henry County are well maintained,” 69% of respondents disagreed with the statement. The county also said numerous studies have demonstrated the benefits of remediation or removal of blighted properties. Including a 2016 study from the American Journal of Public Health, which found that the demolition of abandoned properties in Philadelphia yielded a return of $5 for every $1 invested in remediation or removal. Studies also showed that when other societal factors, such as violent crime, were factored into the equation the figure jumped to a return of $79.

The County provided the breakdown of properties listed by district and their associated costs in this table:

Henry County statistics (Courtesy of Henry Co.) (Henry co.2025)

Currently,in there is no definitive timeline for the completion of the project but preliminary work on deed research has already begun.