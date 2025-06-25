Marquel Solomon to plead guilty in sister’s death

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A major turning point in a case that 10 News has been covering for two years - Marquel Solomon is now expected to plead guilty Thursday morning, this according to Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison.

As previously reported, Solomon was charged with Criminal Negligence and Involuntary Manslaughter in the shooting death of his 12-year-old sister, Malayshia Solomon, killed inside their home back in February of 2023.

Solomon was set to face a jury retrial Thursday, after his first trial ended in a mistrial as the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

10 News will be in the courtroom Thursday morning for the plea.