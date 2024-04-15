Brother of 12-year-old Lynchburg girl, who was fatally shot, to be tried as an adult

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The brother of a 12-year-old Lynchburg girl, who was shot and killed in her home last year, will be tried as an adult, according to Bethany Harrison, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg.

This is in relation to a shooting that occurred on Feb. 24, 2023, in the 1400 block of Monroe Street. Authorities said the young girl, Malayshia Solomon, died from a non-self-inflicted gunshot to the abdomen.

In March 2024, a grand jury indicted the girl’s mother and brother in connection with the shooting. Malaysia’s mother, Karita Winston, was charged with three felonies, which include child endangerment and child abuse or neglect causing serious injury and disregard for human life. Her 16-year-old brother was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

We’re told that her brother will now be tried as an adult as the court found probable cause. He has 10 days to appeal the decision, and if he doesn’t, the case will move forward with a May 6 grand jury hearing.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.