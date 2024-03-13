Lynchburg Police share insight into year-long investigation into shooting death of 12-year-old girl

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A year after 12-year-old Malayshia Solomon was shot and killed inside her home in Lynchburg, a grand jury has indicted two people, her mother and brother.

Malaysia’s mother, Karita Winston is charged with three felonies including child endangerment and child abuse or neglect causing serious injury, and disregard for human life.

Malayshia’s brother, whom WSLS has decided not to name since he is 16-years-old, is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Investigators with Lynchburg Police said they’ve been working this case since Malayshia was killed last February.

“While we know people want immediate charges brought forth and for someone to be held accountable, sometimes it’s more responsible for us to step back and make sure we do the right thing,” said Sergeant Barbara Gibson with LPD.

Some of the time-consuming parts of the investigation are searching through cell phones and sending requests off to social media companies for evidence.

Search warrants filed last year showed just an hour before her death, Malayshia’s mother posted a video to social media with people singing and dancing while holding guns.

“We have a lot of things to verify. We run information check telephones, social media, other types and we have to wait for that information to come back,” said Gibson.

Another search warrant obtained by 10 News showed Malayshia’s brother had DNA collected by police to try and match it to the DNA found on the weapon that killed Malayshia.

“Sometimes with our more delicate things where there are people involved and interpretation and stuff like sometimes it is easier to present it to the grand jury so they can decide what is appropriate,” said Gibson.

Both are being held without bond.

The Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said the investigation is still ongoing and is asking anyone with additional information to contact the Lynchburg Police Department.