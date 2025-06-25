Volunteers needed as Habitat for Humanity builds first home in Bedford

Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity is building its first home in Bedford, and it needs your help.

BEDFORD, Va. – Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity is building its first home in Bedford, and it needs your help.

The group is doing what they are calling a blitz build, where all the walls, exterior doors, windows, and plywood for the roof are being installed. The organization needs your help completing all of this in two days, this Saturday and Sunday.

“All of them are going to be working to get this house dried in, which means under the roof, doors, and windows in there. The house will be safe from weather and then we’ll proceed with finishing the house out for the rest of the summer with the local volunteers,” Executive Director Donna Vincent with Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity.

This home is going to a single mom and her child, and the goal is to have it all complete by October.

“Inside will be three bedrooms and two full baths, a kitchen and a living area, and she’ll have a washer and dryer and a little mud room,” said Vincent.

Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity said its goal is to provide affordable housing for residents.

“There are a number of families, thousands of families who do not have a decent place to live that they can afford meaning they are paying more than 50% of their income for their housing, and we know that this means that they cannot afford other essentials like nutritious food and reliable childcare and transportation,” said Vincent.

Vincent said that for families to be selected for housing through the Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity program, they need to have a demonstrated need for improved housing, meaning their current living situation is not suitable.

“The second would be that they can afford our modest mortgage program. They are buying the home, and they make their mortgage payments to Habitat for Humanity, and the third thing is that they participate in the construction of their own home, so they are learning how all these systems are put together,” said Vincent.

If you would like to help out on Saturday and Sunday with the blitz build in Bedford, you’re encouraged to contact the Bedford Habitat office.

The group also wants you to know they are bracing for the heat.

“We’re gonna have a beautiful situation here with a tent and cooling stations. We’re gonna keep people fed and hydrated. It’s really gonna be a giant party with a huge reward at the end of the day on Sunday,” said Vincent.