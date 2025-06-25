WATCH: Lynchburg City Council meets Tuesday night to discuss budget

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg City Council met Tuesday evening with Monday’s chaotic public hearing still fresh on everyone’s mind.

The meeting started off with almost 45 minutes of deliberation after City Councilman Martin Misjuns proposed a vote to give those who didn’t get to talk about the tax increase Monday a chance to speak.

Opponents of the proposal said that Monday’s public hearing was in the past and wished to move on with Tuesday’s planned agenda. Meanwhile, proponents of the vote believed that public dialogue was shut down and wanted to give those people a chance to speak.

“It was clear that there were a lot of people who were upset that they didn’t get an opportunity to address this body. And if there is anybody here that was here last night that wants that opportunity, I think that’s our number one priority is to hear from all of you. We need to iron that commitment, and we need to hear from any of you that want to speak,” Misjuns said.

Mayor Larry Taylor, who said he took full responsibility for Monday’s meeting, did break a 3-3 tie by voting to approve Councilman Misjuns’ vote.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, the meeting has yet to end as City Council continues to discuss the first reading of the 2026 budget. This is a developing story and 10 News will have more information on those details when we receive them.