24th Annual Star City Motor Madness to be held in Roanoke this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – two-day

Thousands of automotive fans will gather in Roanoke and proceeds go to the Virginia Museum of transportation and other non-profits. According to officials, in 2024 hundreds of cars and thousands of spectators participated, making Star City Motro Madness one of the largest autmotive events in Virginia.

On Friday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. there will be an informal car show and bit party at the Virginia Museum of Transportation. The party will feature live music, food and beverages. Visitors will also have full access to the museum, including the Auto Gallery and world-famous J-611.

A one-time-only feature on Friday will be the arrival of 120 cars participating in the annual Great Race. The 8-day “Great Race,” a tour of 120 antique cars running from Minnesota to South Carolina, will make an overnight stop in Roanoke. Their arrival into Roanoke will be at the Virginia Museum of Transportation starting at 4:15.

Saturday, June 28th from 10am to 4pm, is a Car and Truck Show held in downtown Roanoke. Over 300 cars are expected. Food vendors, automotive and other displays will be on hand throughout the day. For spectators the car show is free.

The two-day event will be held rain or shine and and additional information along with tickets can be found here.